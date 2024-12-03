Nokia, Hotwire Communications trial 25G, 50G PON speeds

Nokia (NOK) today announced that Hotwire Communications has tested 25G and 50G PON broadband speeds over its existing fiber network. Hotwire, whose Fision suite of products delivers connectivity solutions, joins a growing list of leading US-based providers like Google and Frontier that have demonstrated these record-breaking speeds. Using Nokia’s Lightspan MF fiber access platform, Hotwire will be able to quickly upgrade its fiber network to meet the growing demand for faster, more reliable connectivity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.