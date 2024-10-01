Nokia Expands Fiber Portfolio: Will the Launch Aid NOK Stock?

Nokia Corporation NOK recently strengthened its fiber solution portfolio with the launch of Lightspan MF-8 to cater to the high-capacity broadband services growth across operator networks. Designed for mid-sized deployments, the product is capable of delivering 10/25/50 and future 100G PON services with sub-millisecond latency and superior capacity, making it an ideal solution for both residential and mission-critical industry 4.0 services and applications.

How Operators Aim to Gain From NOK’s Launch

Based on the Quillion chipset, Nokia’s Lightspan MF-8 boasts a flexible design to facilitate deployment across various locations, spanning from cabinets to central offices and data centers. It extends Nokia’s Lightspan multi-gig fiber portfolio and enables operators to address a wide range of subscriber and application needs, reflecting the industry shift toward future-proof network solutions in a variety of use cases.

NOK’s Value Creation Journey, Strategic Focus

Nokia has made significant progress in its three-phased journey of value creation: Reset, Accelerate and Scale. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership is expected to help it grow profitably. Nokia is on track to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership by accelerating its product roadmap and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments. The 5G portfolio is gaining traction among enterprise customers. Nokia currently has 319 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers globally. It has 110 live 5G networks, both public and private.



Nokia is also focused on its strategy, which hinges on four priorities. The first priority is to lead in high-performance end-to-end networks with its communications service provider customers. The second one is the relentless pursuit to expand network sales to select vertical markets, specifically energy, transportation, public sector, technical extra-large enterprises and webscale players such as Google and Amazon. Building a strong standalone software business is the third priority. The fourth one is to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem.

Will NOK Stock Benefit?

Nokia has emerged as one of the leading players in the development of advanced 5G technology and is at the forefront of extending 5G use cases in various industries. It has laid a strong foundation of innovation through substantial infrastructure investments. This has led to the establishment of an impressive portfolio comprising approximately 20,000 patent families, including more than 6,000 patent families that are deemed crucial for 5G technology.



The product launch is likely to propel the stock on incremental revenue generation on the back of state-of-the-art product innovations. It is also expected to strengthen Nokia’s position as a leading telecommunications equipment provider across the globe.



The stock has gained 24.9% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 13.3%.



Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



