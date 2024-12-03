Nokia Commences Significant Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nokia has initiated a share buyback program, acquiring 872,093 shares at an average price of EUR 4.01 each to mitigate the dilution from new shares issued to Infinera Corporation. This program targets repurchasing 150 million shares for up to EUR 900 million by the end of 2025. The recent transactions bring Nokia’s treasury shares to over 365 million, indicating a strategic move to strengthen shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.