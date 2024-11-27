News & Insights

Nokia awarded over 3,000 sites by Deutsche Telekom

November 27, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Nokia (NOK) announced that it has been awarded more than 3,000 sites by Deutsche Telekom to support the operator’s multi-vendor Open RAN network scale-up in Germany. The deal, which includes Fujitsu, covers a mass rollout of O-RAN-compliant technology with commercial deployment already underway in the Neubrandenburg area of Northern Germany. The new deal formally marks Nokia’s return as a supplier to Europe’s largest network and will see Nokia replace the incumbent vendor in the area covered in the agreement. Under the deal, Nokia will supply equipment from its O-RAN-compliant 5G AirScale portfolio powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, including modular baseband solutions and Habrok Massive MIMO radios for coverage and capacity. Nokia will also deploy its intelligent AI-powered MantaRay NM solution for improved network monitoring and management and will provide AI-based services, including digital deployment, optimization, and technical support.

