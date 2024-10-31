News & Insights

Noble Mineral’s Joint Venture Yields Promising Drilling Results

Noble Mineral Exploration (TSE:NOB) has released an update.

Noble Mineral Exploration has announced promising drilling results from its joint venture with Canada Nickel, highlighting significant nickel and gold mineralization across various properties. The Mann West Property showed notable nickel concentrations, while Mann North revealed multiple gold intervals. These results indicate potential for future resource estimates, potentially increasing interest in their mining claims.

