Noble Mineral Exploration Completes Phase 1 Drilling

Noble Mineral Exploration has completed Phase 1 drilling at its Boulder Project near Hearst, Ontario, aimed at understanding the geology around a mineral-rich boulder. Initial results show promising anomalies that could indicate further mineral potential. This marks a significant step in Noble’s exploration efforts in the area.

