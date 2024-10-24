Noble Helium Explores New Targets in Tanzania

Noble Helium Ltd. (AU:NHE) has released an update.

Noble Helium Ltd. has identified ten new potential helium gas targets within Tanzania’s Rukwa Basin, which could become one of the world’s largest helium reserves. The company is preparing an ambitious drilling program to explore these targets, potentially boosting its helium development efforts. This advancement comes amid strong support from local authorities and communities, highlighting the project’s promising prospects.

