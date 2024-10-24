News & Insights

Stocks

Noble Helium Explores New Targets in Tanzania

October 24, 2024 — 09:20 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Noble Helium Ltd. (AU:NHE) has released an update.

Noble Helium Ltd. has identified ten new potential helium gas targets within Tanzania’s Rukwa Basin, which could become one of the world’s largest helium reserves. The company is preparing an ambitious drilling program to explore these targets, potentially boosting its helium development efforts. This advancement comes amid strong support from local authorities and communities, highlighting the project’s promising prospects.

For further insights into AU:NHE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.