No Worries, No Stress! Just Sit Tight With Intel Stock.

Here’s a set-it-and-forget-it opportunity that can help you relax and build wealth over time. I encourage you to conduct your due diligence on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which is a premier chipmaker, but that’s not all the company does. It might not happen today or next week, but I fully expect Intel stock to rally sharply by the end of the year.

It’s funny how Intel is sometimes hated by the market but is then appreciated at other times. Don’t get stressed out, though. Sure, the sentiment surrounding Intel started off this year on a low note, but there appears to be a comeback underway. So, don’t miss out on a turnaround story that’s really just getting started.

You Probably Didn’t Know About Intel’s ‘Other’ Business

Intel is a chipmaker, but that’s not the only way the company derives revenue. Indeed, Intel’s “other” business, which hardly anyone talks about, could prove to be a major moneymaker for the company.

If you’re invested in Intel or are just considering it, I encourage you to learn about Intel’s software products. You probably aren’t familiar with these products because they’re either geared toward developers or they’re preloaded onto computers and there’s no reason for you to pay much attention to them.

This doesn’t mean Intel can’t make a boatload of money from these software products. Intel Chief Technology Officer Greg Lavender believes that the company is on track to reach $1 billion in software sales by the end of 2027, or possibly even sooner than that.

Intel Could Benefit From U.S.-Taiwan Frictions

Tensions between nations aren’t necessarily a good thing, but sometimes a company can benefit from these issues. Intel is an example, as potential frictions between the U.S. and Taiwan would probably be bad for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) but good for Intel.

Consider what happened on Monday, July 17. Most large-cap chip stocks fell that day, and Taiwan Semiconductor stock went deep into the red. Yet, Intel actually rose that day.

What happened? Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump reportedly said that Taiwan “did take about 100% of our chip business” and “should pay us for defense.” Trump added, “I wouldn’t feel so secure right now, if I was them.”

Bear in mind, Intel hopes to take a share of the chip-foundry market from Taiwan Semiconductor. Tensions between the U.S. and Taiwan, while generally uncomfortable, could enable Intel to grow as a foundry firm.

Intel Stock: It’s Easy Money If You’re Patient

It’s understandable if you’re feeling some stress because of the summer heat, and because of international disagreements. However, your portfolio can be relatively stress free if you’re invested in Intel, a top-tier chipmaker and foundry pioneer. Besides, Intel is also a software specialist, even if few folks are really aware of this.

So, continue doing your research on Intel and get the full story on this fascinating company. Moreover, for a relaxing summer and a stellar year, grab some Intel stock before it heads higher.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) and positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

