NN Group downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs downgraded NN Group (NNGRY) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of EUR 45.50, down from EUR 52.50. The recent Solvency II negative mark to market movements limit upside potential from additional capital returns for NN, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NNGRY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.