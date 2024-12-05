News & Insights

NN Group downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs

December 05, 2024 — 04:30 am EST

Goldman Sachs downgraded NN Group (NNGRY) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of EUR 45.50, down from EUR 52.50. The recent Solvency II negative mark to market movements limit upside potential from additional capital returns for NN, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

