NLS Pharmaceutics Merges with Kadimastem for Strategic Growth

November 04, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

NLS Pharmaceutics has announced a definitive merger agreement with Kadimastem, a cell therapy company, to enhance its Dual Orexin Agonist platform and Kadimastem’s cell therapy program targeting diabetes and ALS. This strategic move, expected to close in January 2025, will see NLS divesting its legacy assets and redistributing proceeds to shareholders, while Kadimastem will gain exposure to U.S. capital markets through a Nasdaq listing. The merger aims to strengthen the combined company’s position in the promising field of neurodegenerative and diabetes treatments.

