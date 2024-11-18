News & Insights

Niu Technologies Reports Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

November 18, 2024 — 06:28 am EST

Niu Technologies (NIU) has released an update.

Niu Technologies reported a 10.5% increase in third-quarter revenue to RMB 1,023.9 million, although the company faced a net loss of RMB 40.9 million, which was an improvement over last year’s loss. The company experienced a robust 17.5% increase in e-scooter sales, driven by international market growth and the expansion of their product lineup. Despite policy challenges in China, Niu Technologies is optimistic about future performance and continues to expand its store network and innovative product offerings.

