NiSource to Release Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

NiSource NI is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 30, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 40% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors That Might Have Impacted NI's Q3 Performance

Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (“NIPSCO”), a subsidiary of NiSource, completed the third solar project in its electric generation fleet. Cavalry Solar came online during the third quarter. It is operating and producing more cost-effective, cleaner energy for homes and businesses. This is likely to boost the upcoming quarterly results.



NIPSCO received approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for the new gas rates, effective August 2024. The company’s revenues are likely to have benefited from the new natural gas rates that were implemented during the third as well as previous quarters in its service territories.



The company’s bottom line is expected to have gained from capital programs and flat operation and maintenance expenses.



However, higher depreciation and amortization expenses might have offset some of these positives.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, implying a year-over-year decrease of 21.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.12 billion, indicating an increase of 8.7% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote

Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #2.

