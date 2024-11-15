News & Insights

NIPPON REIT Completes Strategic Unit Acquisition

November 15, 2024 — 01:54 am EST

NIPPON REIT Investment Corp (JP:3296) has released an update.

NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation has completed the acquisition of 7,835 of its own investment units for a total price of approximately 2.5 billion yen through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move, resolved by the board on September 26, 2024, is part of a strategy to cancel these units within the current fiscal year, aiming to adjust the total number of investment units issued to 442,095.

