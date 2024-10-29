News & Insights

Nippon Gas Co. Shows Resilience Amid Profit Declines

October 29, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

NIPPON GAS Co (JP:8174) has released an update.

Nippon Gas Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales to ¥86,049 million for the first half of 2024, yet faced significant declines in operating and ordinary income by nearly 50% compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company maintains its dividend forecast and anticipates a 29.3% rise in profit attributable to owners by the fiscal year-end in March 2025.

