Nippon Denkai Cancels Shareholders Meeting Amid Restructuring

November 27, 2024 — 04:26 am EST

Nippon Denkai,Ltd. (JP:5759) has released an update.

Nippon Denkai, Ltd. has cancelled its planned Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting due to filing for civil rehabilitation proceedings, as it seeks to restructure under court supervision and find a sponsor. The company’s board decided there’s no longer a need to appoint a non-executive director originally proposed by Tex Technology Inc. Shareholders were notified, and the company seeks their understanding and support during this transition.

