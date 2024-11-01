Nippon Active Value Fund Director Buys Significant Shares

Nippon Active Value Fund Plc (GB:NAVF) has released an update.

Nippon Active Value Fund has announced that its director, Paul ffolkes Davis, has purchased 54,670 ordinary shares at a price of 181.99p per share, amounting to a total transaction value of £99,493.93. This strategic acquisition took place in London on 22 October 2024, showcasing confidence in the company’s future performance. Investors in financial markets may find this move indicative of the company’s potential for growth.

