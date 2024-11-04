Nippo Ltd. Sets Ambitious 2031 Business Goals

News & Insights

Nippo Ltd. (JP:9913) has released an update.

Nippo Ltd. has unveiled its long-term business targets for 2031, aiming to strengthen its core operations in manufacturing and introduce a new eco-products division. The company plans to increase the share of manufacturing in its total sales and focus on sustainability to enhance corporate growth and value. Nippo’s vision includes becoming an essential provider of unique value to clients and contributing to a sustainable society.

