NIP Group, The9 enter partnership

NIP Group (NIPG) and The9 Limited (NCTY) announced that NIP Group has entered into a strategic partnership with China Crown Technology Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of The9, to develop “MIR M” into a competitive esports title. Together, both parties aim to create a game that embodies the characteristics of MIR M and is suitable for esports adoption. China Crown secured the exclusive publishing license of “MIR M” from Wemade Co., Ltd. in Mainland China in May 2024. The game is the latest version of the classic game “MIR”, including both mobile and PC versions. China Crown’s parent company, The9, listed on Nasdaq in 2004 and is one of China’s earliest online game developers and operators, known for successfully introducing multiple globally renowned titles to China, such as World of Warcraft and MU Online. Under the agreement, the parties will collaborate deeply across three key areas: in-game esports integration, esports tournament system development, and promotion and marketing. NIP Group will leverage its extensive esports experience, event production capabilities, and social media resources both domestically and internationally, in combination with the vast player base of the game soon to be released by The9, to expand the market jointly. In addition, they will build a highly commercialized tournament ecosystem centered around the game and provide extensive support for its global promotion. This includes creating a synchronized, comprehensive, and highly efficient esports marketing network that resonates with esports fans.

