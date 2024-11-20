Nio reports Q3 EPS (RMB 2.50) vs. (RMB 2.67) last year

Reports Q3 revenue RMB 18.67B vs. RMB 19.07B last year. Vehicle deliveries were 61,855 in Q3. “In the third quarter of 2024, we achieved a record-breaking delivery of 61,855 smart electric vehicles. NIO (NIO) brand has firmly secured the top position in China’s BEV market for vehicles priced over RMB 300,000, holding more than a 40% market share in the first three quarters of this year,” said William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO, “Deliveries of the ONVO L60 have also commenced, with production capacity set to rapidly expand in the next few months. The Company’s total delivery volume for the fourth quarter is expected to reach a new record.”

