News & Insights

Stocks

Nine Energy Service Faces NYSE Delisting Risk

October 25, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nine Energy Service ( (NINE) ) has provided an update.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. has received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange indicating non-compliance with listing standards, as its market capitalization and stockholders’ equity have fallen below $50 million. The company must submit a plan within 45 days to regain compliance within 18 months. If accepted, its stock will remain listed but subject to quarterly reviews, while failure to meet the plan’s milestones could lead to delisting, impacting liquidity and market perception.

Learn more about NINE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NINE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.