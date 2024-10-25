Nine Energy Service Faces NYSE Delisting Risk

Nine Energy Service ( (NINE) ) has provided an update.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. has received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange indicating non-compliance with listing standards, as its market capitalization and stockholders’ equity have fallen below $50 million. The company must submit a plan within 45 days to regain compliance within 18 months. If accepted, its stock will remain listed but subject to quarterly reviews, while failure to meet the plan’s milestones could lead to delisting, impacting liquidity and market perception.

