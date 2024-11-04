News & Insights

Stocks

Nimy Resources Unveils Promising Copper Strike Extension

November 04, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.

Nimy Resources Limited has reported promising results from its Masson drill program, revealing high-grade copper, nickel, cobalt, and PGE mineralization across a 1.4 km strike extension. The latest drill intersected significant mineral deposits, including a copper lens with grades exceeding 1%, and soil sampling showed a molybdenum anomaly coinciding with VTEM results. This discovery highlights potential investment opportunities as the mineralization remains open for further exploration.

For further insights into AU:NIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.