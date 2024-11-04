Nimy Resources Unveils Promising Copper Strike Extension

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.

Nimy Resources Limited has reported promising results from its Masson drill program, revealing high-grade copper, nickel, cobalt, and PGE mineralization across a 1.4 km strike extension. The latest drill intersected significant mineral deposits, including a copper lens with grades exceeding 1%, and soil sampling showed a molybdenum anomaly coinciding with VTEM results. This discovery highlights potential investment opportunities as the mineralization remains open for further exploration.

