Nimy Resources Reports Promising Masson Drilling Results

October 31, 2024 — 06:59 pm EDT

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.

Nimy Resources has announced promising results from its Masson drilling program, revealing high-grade copper, nickel, cobalt, and PGE mineralization. The latest findings show a significant copper lens extension, while soil samples indicate a 1.4 km molybdenum anomaly coinciding with electromagnetic trends. These developments suggest potential for further mineralization along the strike, making Masson a highly promising prospect for investors.

