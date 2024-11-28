Nimy Resources Gains Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.
Nimy Resources Limited announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with shareholders approving key resolutions including the ratification of shares issued to Lind Global Fund II, an employee securities incentive plan, and a 10% placement facility. The re-election of Luke Hampson as a director and the election of Neil Warburton were also confirmed. These developments are poised to influence the company’s strategic direction and market positioning.
