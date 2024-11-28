News & Insights

Nimy Resources Gains Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

November 28, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

Nimy Resources Limited (AU:NIM) has released an update.

Nimy Resources Limited announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with shareholders approving key resolutions including the ratification of shares issued to Lind Global Fund II, an employee securities incentive plan, and a 10% placement facility. The re-election of Luke Hampson as a director and the election of Neil Warburton were also confirmed. These developments are poised to influence the company’s strategic direction and market positioning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

