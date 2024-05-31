Nicox SA to Host Shareholder Webcast on Capital Increase

Nicox SA (FR:ALCOX) has released an update.

Nicox SA, an international ophthalmology firm, is set to host a webcast for shareholders on June 6, 2024, to discuss its capital increase initiative. CEO Gavin Spencer will outline the terms, address upcoming events, and provide insights into the company’s future. Shareholders can pre-register for the French-language webcast on Nicox’s website and submit questions in advance.

