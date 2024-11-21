Nico Resources’ Wingellina Project Gains Major Status

NICO Resources Limited (AU:NC1) has released an update.

Nico Resources Limited’s Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt Project has been granted Major Project Status by the Australian Government, highlighting its national significance in critical minerals development. This status will streamline regulatory approvals and boost the project’s potential to supply essential minerals for global decarbonization efforts. With one of the largest undeveloped nickel-cobalt reserves, Wingellina is poised to become a stable and secure source outside the dominant Indonesian market.

