News & Insights

Stocks

NickelSearch Begins Drilling at Surprise Copper Prospect

November 03, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NickelSearch Ltd. (AU:NIS) has released an update.

NickelSearch Ltd has initiated a 1,500-meter reverse circulation drilling program at the Surprise Copper Prospect in the Mt Isa North Project, aiming to confirm and expand existing high-grade copper mineralization. This venture marks an exciting development in NickelSearch’s exploration efforts, with the company focusing on enhancing shareholder value through potential copper discoveries. The drill results, anticipated in the new year, could pave the way for future exploration and growth opportunities in the region.

For further insights into AU:NIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.