NickelSearch Begins Drilling at Surprise Copper Prospect

NickelSearch Ltd has initiated a 1,500-meter reverse circulation drilling program at the Surprise Copper Prospect in the Mt Isa North Project, aiming to confirm and expand existing high-grade copper mineralization. This venture marks an exciting development in NickelSearch’s exploration efforts, with the company focusing on enhancing shareholder value through potential copper discoveries. The drill results, anticipated in the new year, could pave the way for future exploration and growth opportunities in the region.

