Nickel North Exploration Announces New Private Placement

Nickel North Exploration (TSE:NNX) has released an update.

Nickel North Exploration has announced a non-brokered private placement of up to $200,000 in convertible debentures with a 5% interest rate and a 12-month maturity. The proceeds will be used for general working capital, and insiders may participate, constituting a related party transaction under Canadian regulations.

