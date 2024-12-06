News & Insights

Nickel North Exploration Announces New Private Placement

December 06, 2024 — 02:34 pm EST

Nickel North Exploration (TSE:NNX) has released an update.

Nickel North Exploration has announced a non-brokered private placement of up to $200,000 in convertible debentures with a 5% interest rate and a 12-month maturity. The proceeds will be used for general working capital, and insiders may participate, constituting a related party transaction under Canadian regulations.

