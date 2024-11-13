News & Insights

Nickel 28 Faces Lawsuit Over Former Executive’s Termination

November 13, 2024 — 06:00 pm EST

Nickel 28 Capital Corp (TSE:NKL) has released an update.

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. is facing a lawsuit from its former President, Justin Cochrane, who alleges wrongful termination and breach of contract. The company, which owns interests in nickel and cobalt operations, plans to vigorously defend against these claims, asserting that Cochrane was terminated for serious misconduct.

