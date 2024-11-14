NICE Ltd. Reports Robust Q3 with Cloud Revenue Surge

Nice Ltd. ( (NICE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nice Ltd. presented to its investors.

NICE Ltd., a global leader in AI-powered customer experience software, has reported strong third-quarter financial results, reflecting its position in providing cloud-native solutions to enhance customer interactions. The company, known for its CXone platform, serves over 25,000 organizations worldwide, including a significant number of Fortune 100 companies.

The recent earnings report highlights a 24% year-over-year growth in cloud revenue, contributing to a total revenue increase of 15%, exceeding the high end of its guidance. NICE’s operating income also saw a significant rise, supported by a record high operating margin and a 32% increase in operating cash flow, which reached $159 million. The company’s cloud ARR has surpassed $2 billion, and it has raised its full-year EPS guidance.

Key financial metrics reveal that NICE’s non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased by 27%, reaching $2.88, while its operating margin improved to 32.0% from 30.6% in the previous year. The company’s strategic focus on AI innovations, particularly in its CXone AI offerings, has driven an acceleration in deal signings and bookings, further solidifying its competitive edge in the industry.

Looking ahead, NICE maintains its full-year revenue guidance with expectations of a 15% growth at the midpoint compared to the previous year. The company has also increased its full-year EPS guidance, underscoring confidence in its growth strategy and the continued success of its cloud, analytics, and AI businesses.

