NIB Holdings Announces Director Mark Fitzgibbon’s Departure

December 02, 2024 — 06:03 pm EST

NIB Holdings Ltd (AU:NHF) has released an update.

NIB Holdings Ltd has announced that Mark Fitzgibbon has officially stepped down as a director of the company as of November 30, 2024. The company has released a final notice outlining Fitzgibbon’s interests in securities, which includes a substantial number of ordinary shares and performance rights. This transition marks a significant change in the company’s board structure, potentially influencing investor interest and market dynamics.

