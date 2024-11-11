News & Insights

NH Hotel Group Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

November 11, 2024 — 01:03 pm EST

NH Hotel Group S.A (ES:NHH) has released an update.

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, part of NH Hotel Group, reported a 10.9% revenue increase to 1.789 billion euros for the first nine months of 2024. The company’s strategic focus led to a 52% rise in recurring net profit and an 11.3% growth in recurring EBITDA. These results reflect effective pricing strategies and operational efficiencies, particularly in Spain and Central Europe.

