NH Hotel Group Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, part of NH Hotel Group, reported a 10.9% revenue increase to 1.789 billion euros for the first nine months of 2024. The company’s strategic focus led to a 52% rise in recurring net profit and an 11.3% growth in recurring EBITDA. These results reflect effective pricing strategies and operational efficiencies, particularly in Spain and Central Europe.

