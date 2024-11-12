NGEx Minerals Reports Q3 Results and Financing Success

Ngex Minerals Ltd. ( (NGXXF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ngex Minerals Ltd. presented to its investors.

NGEx Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian company specializing in copper and gold exploration, primarily focusing on the Lunahuasi copper-gold-silver project in Argentina and the Los Helados project in Chile. The company is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

In its recent earnings report for Q3 2024, NGEx Minerals highlighted significant developments, including the initiation of a large-scale drilling program at the Lunahuasi project and the completion of a substantial private placement financing. These efforts are part of the company’s strategy to expand and better understand the high-grade mineralization at Lunahuasi.

The company commenced a 20,000-meter drilling program at Lunahuasi, aimed at expanding the deposit and refining exploration targets. Phase 2 drilling had previously confirmed high-grade copper, gold, and silver mineralization, and the Phase 3 program is expected to enhance the understanding of the site’s potential. Additionally, NGEx Minerals successfully raised approximately CAD$176.9 million through a private placement, significantly strengthening its financial position.

Financially, NGEx reported a net loss of $9.8 million for Q3 2024, driven by increased exploration and general administrative costs. However, the recent financing has bolstered its cash reserves, enabling the company to continue its exploration efforts and potentially expand its programs in the future.

Looking ahead, NGEx Minerals is optimistic about the prospects of its ongoing drilling campaign at Lunahuasi. The company’s strengthened financial position is expected to facilitate further exploration activities, potentially unlocking additional shareholder value through the discovery of more high-grade mineral deposits.

