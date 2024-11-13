Ngai Hing Hong Postpones AGM Amid Weather Concerns

Ngai Hing Hong Co. Ltd. (HK:1047) has released an update.

Ngai Hing Hong Company Limited has announced the postponement of its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 14, 2024, due to adverse weather conditions in Hong Kong. The company plans to release further details about the rescheduled meeting at a later date. This development may interest investors monitoring Hong Kong-based stocks for potential impacts.

For further insights into HK:1047 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.