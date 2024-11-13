News & Insights

Ngai Hing Hong Postpones AGM Amid Weather Concerns

November 13, 2024 — 06:14 pm EST

Ngai Hing Hong Co. Ltd. (HK:1047) has released an update.

Ngai Hing Hong Company Limited has announced the postponement of its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 14, 2024, due to adverse weather conditions in Hong Kong. The company plans to release further details about the rescheduled meeting at a later date. This development may interest investors monitoring Hong Kong-based stocks for potential impacts.

