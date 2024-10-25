NFI Group Expands Winnipeg Bus Manufacturing

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) has released an update.

NFI Group’s subsidiary, New Flyer, is set to expand its manufacturing capabilities in Winnipeg with support from the Government of Manitoba and PrairiesCan. This expansion will increase the production of zero-emission, heavy-duty transit buses entirely in Canada. The upgraded facility aims to boost production capacity to 240 buses annually by 2027.

