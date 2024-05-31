News & Insights

Nexxen International Streamlines Share Structure

May 31, 2024 — 03:00 am EDT

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (GB:NEXN) has released an update.

Nexxen International Ltd, a leading advertising technology platform, recently announced the buyback of 30,000 of its ordinary shares, which will now be held as dormant treasury shares. This move alters the company’s total voting rights to 138,781,318 ordinary shares. Nexxen remains a key player in the advertising industry, providing comprehensive solutions across video and Connected TV through its innovative technology stack.

