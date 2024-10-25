Nexxen International Ltd Expands Share Buyback Program

News & Insights

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (GB:NEXN) has released an update.

Nexxen International Ltd, a global advertising technology firm, has repurchased 100,000 of its own shares on the AIM market, continuing its share buyback program. This move reduces the number of voting shares available, with 133,720,559 shares now possessing voting rights. The company is traded on both the AIM and NASDAQ stock exchanges.

