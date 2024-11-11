News & Insights

Nexus Minerals Reports Cessation of 500,000 Options

Nexus Minerals Ltd. (AU:NXM) has released an update.

Nexus Minerals Ltd. announced the cessation of 500,000 options expiring on November 9, 2024, which were not exercised or converted. This update may influence investor interest and market activity surrounding the company’s securities. Investors might want to monitor how this impacts Nexus Minerals’ stock performance.

