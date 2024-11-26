Nexus Minerals Highlights Exploration Prospects at AGM

Nexus Minerals Ltd. (AU:NXM) has released an update.

Nexus Minerals Ltd. provided an overview of its exploration activities at the Pinnacles JV and Wallbrook Gold Projects during its Annual General Meeting, highlighting ongoing efforts but acknowledging that no ore reserves have been established yet. The company emphasized the potential for future mining operations, although further exploration and technical studies are needed to confirm this potential. Investors are advised to consider their financial objectives before making decisions based on current information.

