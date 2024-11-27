Nexus Infrastructure Updates on Directorship and Operations

Nexus Infrastructure Plc (GB:NEXS) has released an update.

Nexus Infrastructure PLC, a key player in the UK infrastructure sector, has announced that Ffion Griffith, one of their directors, was involved with Relate Limited when it entered administration. Despite this, there are no further disclosures required regarding her directorships. Nexus continues to operate through its subsidiaries, Tamdown and Coleman, providing essential civil engineering solutions.

