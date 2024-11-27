News & Insights

Nexus Infrastructure Updates on Directorship and Operations

November 27, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Nexus Infrastructure Plc (GB:NEXS) has released an update.

Nexus Infrastructure PLC, a key player in the UK infrastructure sector, has announced that Ffion Griffith, one of their directors, was involved with Relate Limited when it entered administration. Despite this, there are no further disclosures required regarding her directorships. Nexus continues to operate through its subsidiaries, Tamdown and Coleman, providing essential civil engineering solutions.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
