Nextracker price target raised to $54 from $50 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Nextracker (NXT) to $54 from $50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q2 earnings beat. The company continues to set the high bar for the utility scale sector, breezing by the plethora of headwinds facing others in the space while further extending the value proposition of its tracker products, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NXT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.