NextPlat Posts Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - NextPlat Corp (NXPL, NXPLW) posted a third quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of approximately $4.2 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to a net income of approximately $3.4 million, or $0.17 per share, prior year. Gross profit margin declined to 22.9% primarily attributable to the decrease in retail prescription drug reimbursement rates in Healthcare Operations.

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter was approximately $15.4 million compared to approximately $15.3 million, last year.

The company ended the third quarter of 2024 with approximately $20.4 million in cash.

