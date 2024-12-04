News & Insights

Nextil Completes Share Capital Boost to Fuel Growth

December 04, 2024 — 08:31 am EST

Nueva Expresion Textil, S.A. (ES:NXT) has released an update.

Nextil has successfully completed a share capital increase of nearly 8 million euros, fully subscribing 19,999,999 new shares during its preemptive and additional allocation periods. This financial move, along with an additional increase of 12.6 million euros from its main shareholder, aims to strengthen the company’s equity position to support its Strategic Plan 2024-2026.

