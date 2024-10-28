NextGen Energy Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

NexGen Energy NXE is anticipated to report a loss in its third-quarter 2024 results next week.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXE’s bottom line is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share, which indicates an improvement from the loss of 4 cents incurred in the third quarter of 2023. The estimate has been unchanged in the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NXE’s Earnings Surprise History

NexGen Energy’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and surpassed the same in one, the average surprise being a negative 191.67%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What the Zacks Model Unveils for NexGen Energy

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NexGen Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: NXE has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped NXE’s Q3 Performance

NexGen Energy is currently focusing on developing its fully owned Rook I Project located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. Per the company, it has the capability to become the world’s largest supplier of uranium.



The company, on Aug. 8, provided an update on the initial capital, sustaining and operating cost estimates for the project.



The estimated pre-production capital costs are now projected at C$2.2 billion ($1.58 billion). Average cash operating costs over the life of the mine are anticipated at C$13.86 per pound ($9.98 per pound) of uranium. Updated sustaining capital costs are estimated at $785 million (averaging $70 million per year over the life of mine). This includes closure costs of approximately $70 million. NXE estimates production of up to 30 million pounds of uranium annually over the life of the mine.



With the project currently in the exploration and development stage, the company does not generate any revenues and has been reporting recurring operating losses.



NXE’s results in the third quarter are likely to reflect the impact of salaries, benefits and directors’ fees. Office, administrative and travel costs are expected to have been higher year over year due to additional travel and an overall increase in costs consistent with the expansion of operations. These factors, in the absence of revenues, are likely to have led to a third-quarter loss for NexGen Energy.

NexGen Energy’s Share Price Performance

NXE’s shares have gained 30% in the past year compared with the industry's 2.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies in the basic materials space, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, scheduled to release its third-quarter 2024 earnings on Oct. 30, has an Earnings ESP of +5.82% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s earnings is pegged at 96 cents per share. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.7%.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, scheduled to release its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 5, currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.29% and a Zacks Rank of 1.

The consensus estimate for KGC’s third-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 16 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 33.3%. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 29.1%.

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD, set to release third-quarter earnings on Nov. 6, has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGLD’s earnings is pegged at $1.25 per share. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.4%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NexGen Energy (NXE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.