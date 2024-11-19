News & Insights

NextGen Digital Advances Cloud AI and E-commerce

November 19, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

NextGen Digital Platforms, Inc. (TSE:NXT) has released an update.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. has completed its proof of work trial for Cloud AI Hosting, deciding to focus on acquiring physical GPUs instead of a fully cloud-based model due to financial feasibility concerns. Additionally, upgrades to the PCSections.com platform have been finalized, enhancing site design and performance, with a refreshed product catalog and an upcoming marketing campaign to boost its visibility.

