News & Insights

Stocks

Nextech3D.AI Enhances AI Photography for E-commerce

November 08, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NexTech AR Solutions (TSE:NTAR) has released an update.

Nextech3D.AI is making significant strides in the 3D and AI photography space by enhancing its technology stack with a new AI photography studio aimed at e-commerce. This strategic move is set to strengthen its position in the industry and improve e-commerce experiences with hyper-realistic 3D models.

For further insights into TSE:NTAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEXCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.