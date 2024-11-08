Nextech3D.AI Enhances AI Photography for E-commerce

NexTech AR Solutions (TSE:NTAR) has released an update.

Nextech3D.AI is making significant strides in the 3D and AI photography space by enhancing its technology stack with a new AI photography studio aimed at e-commerce. This strategic move is set to strengthen its position in the industry and improve e-commerce experiences with hyper-realistic 3D models.

