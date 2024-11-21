Nextdc Limited Prepares for 2024 Annual General Meeting

Nextdc Limited (AU:NXT) has released an update.

Nextdc Limited is gearing up for its 14th Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, featuring a lineup of experienced directors and executives including CEO Craig Scroggie. Investors interested in the company’s leadership and strategic direction will find this event noteworthy as it can impact Nextdc’s market performance.

