News & Insights

Stocks

Nextdc Limited Prepares for 2024 Annual General Meeting

November 21, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nextdc Limited (AU:NXT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nextdc Limited is gearing up for its 14th Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, featuring a lineup of experienced directors and executives including CEO Craig Scroggie. Investors interested in the company’s leadership and strategic direction will find this event noteworthy as it can impact Nextdc’s market performance.

For further insights into AU:NXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NXDCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.