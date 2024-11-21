Nextdc Limited Eyes Global Expansion Amid Rising Demand

Nextdc Limited (AU:NXT) has released an update.

Nextdc Limited is witnessing robust growth, highlighted by a 10% revenue increase to A$307.9 million in FY24. With ongoing expansion in Asia and Australia, the company is leveraging the surge in demand for data centers, particularly from AI and big tech sectors. Recent capital raising efforts have strengthened Nextdc’s financial position, enabling further investments and capacity expansions globally.

