Next Science Ltd: Innovations in Healthcare Market

Next Science Ltd is making strides in the healthcare industry with its XBIO platform, which effectively targets biofilm growth, addressing a market valued over US$12.5 billion. The company is leveraging an independent agency model to expand its distribution while focusing on advanced wound care through its DME and BLASTX® products. With 56 patents, multiple FDA approvals, and a strong sales team, Next Science is well-positioned for growth in both wound and surgical applications.

