Next plc Reduces Share Capital Through Buyback

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has executed the purchase of 17,415 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 9577.9053 pence per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The move, facilitated by UBS AG London Branch, aims to reduce the company’s share capital, which now stands at 125,029,530 shares. Investors may find interest in how this action could potentially affect share value and voting rights distribution.

