Next plc Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

December 02, 2024 — 12:18 pm EST

Next plc (GB:NXT) has released an update.

Next plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 16,447 of its ordinary shares at a price of 10,141.2157 pence each for cancellation. This strategic move, facilitated through UBS AG London Branch, is aimed at optimizing shareholder value and adjusting the company’s share capital, which now stands at 124,822,851 shares. Investors may find this maneuver an indicator of the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

